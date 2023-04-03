Nintendo and DeNA Launch Joint Venture Nintendo Systems - News

Nintendo in partnership with mobile video game company DeNA has established join venture company, Nintendo Systems. The official website is now live.

Nintendo Systems has 5 billion yen in capital and is lead by Representative Director and President Tetsuya Sasaki. Other Directors include Shinya Takahashi, Yusuke Beppu, Kenji Yamamoto, Kotaro Fukawa, Keigo Watanabe, and Kenta Sugawara. Takeshi Masuda is the Audit and Supervisory Board Member.

The company is described as the "development and operation of systems related to the digital part of Nintendo's business," as well as the "planning, development, and operation of new services."

"Nintendo Systems was born in April 2023, led by a team of engineers from Nintendo and DeNA, to create a system that makes it easy to deliver Nintendo entertainment to consumers," reads the statement on the official website via Google Translate.

"While there are many technological innovations in the world, while valuing the spirit of originality and flexibility, members with various strengths actively discuss, aiming for great results that cannot be achieved by one person, and sincerity in system development is working on.



"The technology surrounding the Internet is changing at a dizzying pace day by day, and is becoming more complex.



"Under these circumstances, Nintendo Systems will leverage the relationship of trust between Nintendo and DeNA, which has been cultivated through a partnership of more than seven years, and use Nintendo's originality and DeNA's knowledge of technology as the driving force to create new innovations for the world.

"Technological developments surrounding entertainment are expected to continue to develop.

From obsolete technology to cutting-edge technology, we will continue to take on the challenge of bringing smiles to as many customers as possible through Nintendo entertainment."

