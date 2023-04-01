Rumor: PlayStation Showcase to be Held Before Summer Game Fest - News

Journalist Jeff Grubb has claimed Sony Interactive Entertainment will hold a PlayStation Showcase sometime before Summer Game Fest and the other confirmed showcases for June.

Summer Game Fest will take place on June 8, the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct is set for June 11, and Ubisoft Forward will take place on June 12.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

This follows E3 2023 officially being cancelled as the major game console makers and several major gaming publishers confirmed they would be skipping E3 this year.

"This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3," said Kyle Marsden-Kish, the Global VP of Gaming of ReedPop, at the time.

"We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences."

