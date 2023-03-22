Anonymous;Code Launches September 8 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 407 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced Anonymous;Code will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on September 8.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in July 2022.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The highly-anticipated next installment of the Science Adventure series, ANONYMOUS;CODE is coming to the West on September 8, 2023. This is the latest work by STEINS;GATE creator Chiyomaru Shikura, in collaboration with returning staff from the Science Adventure Series. Experience the story of the hackers who will rewrite the future.

2037. Nakano, Tokyo.

Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces major events that shake the world. Live the experience with Pollon, help him hack the myriad branches of reality and “load” the ending that saves the world!

Voice Cast

ANONYMOUS;CODE will be the first game in the Science Adventure Series to include both English and Japanese voice options. Until now, all previously released installments have included Japanese voices only. For this occasion, Spike Chunsoft, Inc. has put together a stellar group of voice talent including Max Mittelman, Anairis Quiñones (AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative English VA for Tama), and Y. Chang (AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative English VA for Lien).

Pollon (voiced by Max Mittelman in English, Shouya Chiba in Japanese)

(voiced by Max Mittelman in English, Shouya Chiba in Japanese) Momo (voiced by Anairis Quiñones in English, Shiina Natsukawa in Japanese)

(voiced by Anairis Quiñones in English, Shiina Natsukawa in Japanese) Cross (voiced by Y. Chang in English, Tomokazu Sugita in Japanese)

About the Science Adventure Series

With an original story planned and created by Chiyomaru Shikura of MAGES., the series is based on the concept of “99% science and 1% fantasy,” a science fiction suspense that uses real-world scientific events as the framework of the story. It has been developed in a variety of media, including novels, manga, and anime, as well as games. Science Adventure Series games released in North America and Europe include CHAOS;HEAD, STEINS;GATE, ROBOTICS;NOTES, and CHAOS;CHILD.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles