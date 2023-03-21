Pixel Ripped 1978 Announced for PS VR2, Quest 2, and PC VR - News

Publisher Atari and developer ARVORE have announced Pixel Ripped 1978 for PlayStation VR2, Quest 2, and PC VR devices. It will launch this Summer.

"Pixel Ripped 1978 is an exciting blend of old and new, presented with the latest advancements in VR technology, it ushers in something totally new for Atari," said Atari CEO Wade Rosen.

"Working with such an experienced VR studio as ARVORE has been a joy, and we’re confident that Pixel Ripped 1978 will be appreciated by the fans of Pixel Ripped and introduce the franchise to the broader Atari community."

ARVORE CEO Ricardo Justus added, "We have always paid homage to our favorite games from the past in this series, but now in Pixel Ripped 1978, thanks to our partnership with Atari, we can actually reference the fantastic games and consoles from that era. I’m incredibly proud of what the team is creating and can’t wait to have fans and newcomers to the series alike be able to play it!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Pixel Ripped 1978, players will experience the magic and wonder of the blossoming video game industry during the golden age of home entertainment. Through the eyes of the game’s protagonist, Dot, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games; a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs. The collaboration with Atari means even more retro gaming goodness, as players will even be able to explore the iconic Atari headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

Oozing classic arcade charm and boasting innovative mechanics sure to delight virtual reality enthusiasts, Pixel Ripped 1978 calls back to the very genesis of gaming—a rich, colorful history where Atari takes center stage as the company that would ignite a multi billion dollar industry. Blending the magic of decades past with today’s technologically vibrant and diverse gaming landscape, Pixel Ripped 1978 uniquely showcases the fortitude and growth of the video game industry as we, the players, have grown with it.

Back to the Past, from the Future!

Take in the past to understand the future with dozens of multi-layered Atari easter eggs and nods to the way-back era that started it all

Where No Man Has Gone Before

Today’s stories of Atari’s early days are just that: stories. Explore an authentic recreation of the fabled Sunnyvale Atari studio and leave with your own tales!

Pure Authenticity

Enjoy an adventure full of friendly faces, characters, and retro games from Atari’s library of classic favorites and rare treasures

