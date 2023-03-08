Wargroove 2 Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 292 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Chucklefish and Robotality have announced turn-based strategy game, Wargroove 2, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Wargroove is back! Embark on an all-new adventure, filled with unlikely friendships, unknown adversaries, and ugly revenge plots. Wage war against your foes with a cast of new Commanders and utilize their new tiered ‘groove’ ability system to sway the fight in your favour. Design and share maps, cutscenes, and campaigns with easy-to-use editors and in-depth customization tools.

Command the Land, Sea, and Sky

Three years have passed since Queen Mercia and her allies defeated the ancient adversaries and restored peace to Aurania. Now, an ambitious foreign faction is unearthing forbidden technologies that could have catastrophic consequences for the land and its people. Battle your way through three Campaigns following one interweaving story. Only bold decisions, smart resourcing, and tactical know-how can repair a fractured realm…

All-New Groove System

Take down your enemies and deliver the final blow with your Commander’s “Groove,” a special skill unique to each Commander that can turn the tides of battle. Wargroove 2 introduces a new Groove system to the mix. Increase your chances of victory by supercharging your Commander’s Groove ability to unleash an even more powerful attack!

Lead a Roguelike Conquest

Conquest is a brand new roguelike single-player game mode. In these quick-paced, bite-sized battles every choice is permanent. Gold and health carry from skirmish to skirmish, and no unit is dispensable. Choose your Commander, starting troops and plan your route to victory!

Create, Customize, and Share the Art of War

Sick of the rules? Change ’em! Want to write a soul-wrenching novella about forbidden love in a war-torn land? Eat your heart out! There’s something for everyone. Using the in-game editor you can create custom maps, cutscenes and campaigns, and even share them with the community!

Make Frenemies Today!

Play up to four player co-op or versus battles, locally or online. Featuring complete rule-customization and asynchronous play. Can’t wrangle your besties into battle? Come join our Discord and find a partner!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles