Xbox Velocity Green Controller Out Now

Microsoft has announced and released the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless controller for $64.99.

The controller features the signature green color of Xbox and joins other colored controllers like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Deep Pink, and Electric Volt.

Read details on the controller below:

The benefits of the Velocity Green wireless controller go beyond aesthetics, as this generation of Xbox controllers are packed with game-changing features. This includes textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case for added control.

The hybrid D-pad provides accurate yet familiar input, and up to 40 hours of battery life allows you to play uninterrupted for long periods of time, making gaming sessions more satisfying. Attach your favorite headset using the 3.5mm jack to chat with friends or get further immersed in the action. Share with your friends your best clips and highlights using the dedicated Share button, which can be customized to record or take screenshots using the Xbox Accessories App. While on the Accessories app, you can customize your controller even further with button remapping and create custom controller profiles. Feel free to take your controller beyond the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, with Bluetooth technology that allows for wireless gaming on your PC and mobile devices.

If you’re looking to round out your setup in a stylish way, consider the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand – Velocity Green. This charging dock makes for a perfect place to store your controller and ensures that you have enough battery charge to jump right into gameplay without interruption.

Dress to impress with the Xbox Icon Collection Velocity Green Hoodie from the Xbox Gear Shop. Inspired by the new Velocity Green wireless controller with a dash of added luck, this new Velocity Green hoodie is sure to make your squad green with envy.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green is available worldwide for $64.99 USD ERP.

