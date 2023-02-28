Final Fantasy XVI PC Version Will Not Come Out 6 Months After PS5 Version - News

/ 712 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix is set to release Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023. The game has a six-month timed exclusive window, however, producer Naoki Yoshida said the PC version of the game will not come out as soon as the exclusive window ends.

"I've caused a bit of a stir with my remarks the other day, but I'd like to touch on the PC version," said Yoshida via a Google translation of the Japanese PlayStation Blog.

"First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.

"This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible.

"However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when.

"First of all, I would be happy if you could play the PS5 version, which I made with the thought of being the best game in the world. If the PC version comes out in half a year, I can quit the company (laughs). Please don't say, 'I won't buy the PS5 version because the PC version will be released in half a year.'"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles