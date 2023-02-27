Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe, Octopath Traveler 2, and More Debut on the UK Charts - Sales

/ 1,799 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending February 25, 2023. Sales for the game in its third week fell 51 percent.

FIFA 23 remained in second place with sales up 21 percent week-on-week.

There were four new games in the top 10 this week. Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe debuted in third place, Octopath Traveler 2 debuted in sixth place, Atomic Heart debuted in seventh place, and Like A Dragon: Ishin! debuted in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe - NEW God of War: Ragnarök

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Octopath Traveler 2 - NEW Atomic Heart - NEW Like A Dragon: Ishin! - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles