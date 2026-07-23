Soulslike FOUNTAINS Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

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Publisher Crunching Koalas and developer John Pywell have announced the Soulslike action RPG, FOUNTAINS, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

The game first released for PC via Steam in December 2024.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Fountain of Youth was hidden away. Nonetheless, it is fated that a Usurper will slay the Ageless and unearth it once more.

FOUNTAINS is a Soulslike action RPG built around fighting your way through a maze-like interconnected, seamless world. You’ll take the role of a hooded stranger, recently imprisoned by a tyrannical regime. Will you escape and uncover the mysteries of this war-torn empire?

Demanding, But Fair Combat

Tight, responsive combat puts every tool and tactic in your arsenal to the test, rewarding precision and quick thinking. Your enemies will hit hard and punish hesitation, turning each fight into an intense back-and-forth where the tide of battle can shift in an instant. Adjustable difficulty settings let you feel that thrill at exactly the intensity you crave, no matter your experience.

Exploration That Rewards Curiosity

The world of FOUNTAINS is one, seamless, giant dungeon. It is a tightly packed labyrinth which twists and loops back on itself. You’ll always discover something new: items, powers and upgrades to unlock new parts of the world.

Leave Your Mark

FOUNTAINS features an online message system. Leave hints throughout the world to help out your fellow players, or trick them into doing something foolish!

Key Features:

Soulslike action combat set in a Metroidvania-style interconnected world.

Find new abilities and tools to help you to defend yourself and to traverse the world.

Rich dark fantasy lore told through exploration and environmental storytelling.

Online message system for community interaction.

Secrets are everywhere, so always keep an eye out!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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