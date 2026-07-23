Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Launches August 25 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Daybreak Game Company and developer Cold Iron Studios announced the cooperative third-person shooter, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 25.

View the release date trailer below:

The game will come in two different editions:

Standard Edition ($49.99)

A copy of the game

40th Anniversary Premium Edition ($69.99)

A copy of the game

Ripley’s Hive Exterminator Pack – Includes an exclusive cosmetic outfit themed to Ellen Ripley’s appearance near the dramatic climax of 1986’s blockbuster masterpiece, Aliens. All player-created characters can wear the outfit, adding a visual homage to one of cinema’s most iconic characters. Players can also exclusively wield Ripley’s modified pulse rifle, featuring a fiery surprise and further customize their marine with exclusive decals and more.

Herk Mondo’s Pest Pack – Draws inspiration from the over-the-top comic-book hero. It includes an appropriately wild outfit, perfect for taking on xenomorphic threats—and anything else that gets in the way of the thrill-seeking badass. It also includes an exclusive weapon, Herk Mondo’s massive, modified pulse rifle and a host of decals and other elements to make customizable characters stand apart from the pack.

Read details on the game below:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 drops up to four players into the boots of Colonial Marines deployed to the most hostile corners of the Alien universe. This is not a rescue mission—it’s a fight for survival. Xenomorphs stalk the corridors, ambush from the shadows, and swarm in overwhelming numbers. Every room could be your last. Coordinate with your fireteam, leverage each class’s unique abilities, and adapt on the fly as encounters escalate from tense standoffs to all-out war. With deeper squad mechanics, smarter enemies, and a fully customizable Specialist class, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 delivers the definitive cooperative Aliens experience

Additionally, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 players can bring Alien: Romulus to Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 via the Rain’s Jackson’s Star Pack, available to all editions on August 25 for $9.99. The pack includes an outfit based on Rain Carradine, the protagonist from the 2024 film. It also includes Rain’s specially modified pulse rifle, featuring a deadly cryoweapon as an underbarrel bonus. It’s an effective way to immobilize (and shatter) rampaging enemies, highlighting Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2‘s new element-based weapon mods. Players can also further customize their marine with a variety of special decals and enhancements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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