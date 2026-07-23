Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket: Ruler of the Skies Expansion Launches July 29 - News

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by, posted 11 hours ago

The Pokemon Company announced the Ruler of the Skies expansion for Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch on July 29.

View the official trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

New “Ruler of the Skies” Expansion

“Ruler of the Skies” features illustrations evoking an approaching storm, with Mega Rayquaza making its Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket debut. In addition to Mega Rayquaza ex, Trainers can look forward to discovering Mega Metagross ex, Mega Gallade ex, and more. Ruler of the Skies will also feature Trainer cards with effects related to Evolution Pokemon and Energy.

In-App Updates Launching Alongside “Ruler of the Skies”

A new update will let players share decks using 2D pattern QR codes.

Cards included in multiple booster packs will begin to be registered in the Card Dex for each corresponding pack, including retroactively for cards already obtained.

A new “◆◆◆◆ or higher guaranteed” booster pack category will be introduced, guaranteeing a ◆◆◆◆ or higher card the next time a booster pack from the same expansion is opened once certain conditions are met.

Players who have not logged in for a certain amount of time can obtain 120 pack hourglasses with the introduction of Welcome Back Missions.

Additional details can be found in in-game notices.

Upcoming Events

Elite Deck Gift Missions (late July to late October)

Handy Card Collection Missions (late July to late October)

Summer Event Missions (late July to early August)

Ruler of the Skies Emblem Event (early to mid August)

Community Week (early to mid August)

Mega Houndoom ex Drop Event (mid to late August)

Wonder Pick Event (mid to late August)

Deluxe Pack: ex Booster Packs Return (mid to late August)

Additional details can be found at Pokemon.com.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is available for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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