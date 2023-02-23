Humanity Launches for PS5, PS4, and PC in May, Supports VR - News

Publisher Enhance Games and developer tha ltd. announced Humanity will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in May for $29.99 / €29.99 / 3,410 yen.

The game will have virtual reality support on PlayStation VR, PlayStation VR2, and PC. A limited-time demo is available now on PS5, PS4, and PC.

View the demo gameplay overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A unique blend of puzzle-solving and action-platforming, HUMANITY puts the fate of all mankind in your hands. Er, paws. Did we mention you’re a dog?

You play a Shiba Inu charged with commanding massive, marching crowds to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation. Guide the masses through levels (10 in the demo, 90-plus stages in the full game Story Mode) filled with obstacles, enemies, puzzles, and unlockable skills, or browse a wide array of user-made challenges (or build your own!) crafted via the super-easy-to-use in-game Stage Creator. (Note: Created stages and all accompanying data from the demo—favorites, ratings, level progress, etc.—will not carry over to the full version.)

Whether on your standard display or in the optional virtual reality Mode, watch as breathtaking swarms of people follow your commands to the exit, all in HUMANITY‘s stark iconic style, courtesy of director and celebrated visual designer Yugo Nakamura and famed game creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez, Tetris Effect: Connected).

Limited-Time Demo Features:

10 stages – A variety of levels sampled from the first few areas of the full game, which features over 90 stages in its Story mode.

User Stages (Beta) – Check out levels created by other players! Browse curated playlists of the best community-produced content, refreshed regularly, or search by tag for hidden gems.

– A variety of levels sampled from the first few areas of the full game, which features over 90 stages in its Story mode. User Stages (Beta) – Check out levels created by other players! Browse curated playlists of the best community-produced content, refreshed regularly, or search by tag for hidden gems. Stage Creator (Beta) – A super-intuitive set of tools and tutorials that will have anyone making their own levels within minutes, so they can share them with the larger community!

– A super-intuitive set of tools and tutorials that will have anyone making their own levels within minutes, so they can share them with the larger community! Optional Virtual Reality Compatibility – Players with a PlayStation VR2, PlayStation VR, or PC virtual reality headset (note: in this Demo, only the Meta Quest headset and controllers are officially supported, but the full game will support more headsets) can immerse themselves even deeper within the world of HUMANITY.

