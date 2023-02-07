Hogwarts Legacy Breaks Twitch Record for a Single Player Game With 1.3 Million Concurrent Viewers - News

posted 1 hour ago

The open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, doesn't launch until this Friday, February 10, however, those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition have been able to get early access to the game.

Hogwarts Legacy has set a new record on Twitch with the most viewers for a single player game with 1.3 million concurrent viewers, according to data from Insider Gaming. The previous record was set by Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 with 1.14 million concurrent viewers.

The record number of viewers has likely been helped with Twitch Drops, which gives viewers a chance to unlock late game hear early by watching 20 minutes of the official launch stream on Tuesday.

The only games to have more concurrent viewers are multiplayer titles including Fortnite with 2.3 million, League of legends with 1.78 million, and Valorant with 1.72 million.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

