Behavior Interactive Acquires SockMonkey - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Behavior Interactive announced it has acquired UK-based developer SockMonkey.

SockMonkey will be renamed Behaviour UK – North an will provide development services to other publishers like Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Netflix, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and more.

"We’re delighted to add SockMonkey’s award-winning team to our industry-leading Services division," said Behaviour Interactive CEO and executive producer Remi Racine.

"Like Seattle’s Midwinter Entertainment, which we acquired last year, SockMonkey is founded upon strong core values of innovation and collaboration. These values mirror our own and make SockMonkey a natural fit for our ambitious growth strategy."

SockMonkey co-founder and CEO Bob Makin added, "We’re thrilled to celebrate our tenth anniversary year by joining Behaviour’s growing group of studios. Behaviour is rapidly emerging as a global player within the gaming industry, and we are proud to represent the first step in their European expansion.

"We look forward to leveraging their resources to grow Behaviour UK – North, provide further career opportunities for the UK’s exceptional talent, and establish the Teesside area as a hotbed for game development."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles