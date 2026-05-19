Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 13 hours ago

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained in first place on the French charts for week 19, 2026, according to SELL.

EA Sports FC 26 and Mario Kart World are up one spot to second and third places, respectively. Pokémon Pokopia re-entered the top five in fourth place, while Saros fell three spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

Saros EA Sports FC 26 Resident Evil Requiem

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Assassin's Creed Shadows Resident Evil Requiem

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Minecraft

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Previous week - Week 18, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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