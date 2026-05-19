Akiba's Trip Series Tops 1 Million Units Shipped - Sales

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Developer Acquire has announced the Akiba's Trip series has shipped over one million units. The figure includes digital sales.

The first game, Akiba's Trip, released for the PSP in May 2011, while a remaster, Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2021.

The sequel, Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed, released for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in November 2013, and for the PlayStation 4 in November 2013, and Pc in May 2015.

Read details on the series below:

Since the release of the first title on May 19, 2011, this unique action-adventure series has been set in the real-life streets of Akihabara, depicting the battle against the “Shadowsouls” (Kageyashi), a race of vampires. The series gained worldwide acclaim for its innovative “Strip Action” system—where players must strip enemies to expose them to sunlight to protect the peace of Akihabara—and its meticulously realistic recreation of the Akihabara cityscape.

15 Years of History and the 1 Million Unit Milestone

Beginning with the original PSP release in 2011, the series has expanded across multiple generations and platforms, including “AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed” and various recent remasters.

May 19, 2011 – Launch of the first title, AKIBA’S TRIP.

AKIBA’S TRIP. 2013 – Launch of the direct sequel, AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed (AKIBA’S TRIP 2). Global multi-platform expansion followed, including PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam).

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed (AKIBA’S TRIP 2). Global multi-platform expansion followed, including PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam). 2021 – Release of AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed, a remastered version of the original title.

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed, a remastered version of the original title. May 2026 – 15th Anniversary achieved, with worldwide shipments exceeding one million units.

Over the past 15 years, the series has grown alongside the evolving streets of Akihabara. It has transcended being just a game, gaining archival value by preserving the atmosphere of the Akihabara of the past.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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