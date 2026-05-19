Subnautica 2 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, Forza Horizon 6 Early Access Takes 2nd - Sales

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Subnautica 2 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 20, 2026, which ended May 19, 2026.

The Early Access version of Forza Horizon 6 did well enough to come in second place. The Premium Edition is required in order to play it before release.

Subnautica shot up the charts to third place, while Subnautica: Below Zero came in eighth place.

Pre-orders for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight came in fifth place.

Diablo IV dropped one spot to fourth place and Gamble With Your Friends fell six spots to 10th place.

The rest of the top 10 are re-entries. Battlefield 6 came in sixth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 took seventh place, and NBA 2K26 dunked its way to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Subnautica 2 Forza Horizon 6 - Early Access Subnautica Diablo IV LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Pre-orders Battlefield 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Subnautica: Below Zero NBA 2K26 Gamble With Your Friends

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Subnautica 2 Forza Horizon 6 - Early Access Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Apex Legends Marvel Rivals Subnautica Diablo IV Overwatch LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Pre-orders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 20, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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