PS5 Sales Nearly Triple YoY, NS Sells 28M - Japan Hardware Estimates for January 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,458 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 314,443 units sold for January 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 28.20 million units lifetime in Japan.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 188,198 units to bring its lifetime sales to 2.61 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 4,287 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.41 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,697 units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 67,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 4,000 units. PS4 sold 121,064 units for the month of January 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 519 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 121,160 (180.7%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 97,698 units (-23.7%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 2,610 units (-37.8%). The PlayStation 4 is up 6,640 units (11,649.1%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 44,000 units, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 446,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 2,000 units.
Japan hardware estimates for January 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 314,443 (28,200,427)
- PlayStation 5 - 188,198 (2,612,745)
- PlayStation 4 - 6,697 (9,601,520)
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,287 (406,752)
January 7, 2023 hardware estimates:
- Switch - 137,033
- PlayStation 5 - 39,004
- PlayStation 4 - 1,993
- Xbox Series X|S - 1,014
January 14, 2023 hardware estimates:
- Switch - 74,702
- PlayStation 5 - 44,121
- PlayStation 4 - 2,548
- Xbox Series X|S - 1,059
January 21, 2023 hardware estimates:
- Switch - 51,594
- PlayStation 5 - 42,157
- PlayStation 4 - 1,993
- Xbox Series X|S - 941
January 28, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 62,916
- Switch - 51,114
- Xbox Series X|S - 1,273
- PlayStation 4 - 1,064
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
PS4 beating the 9.6 million mark is somehow nice to see. It's not great but not really that terrible either. PS5 also has a great month and February will be even greater.
Do you think the PS4 will top 10 million? It might be possible considering the major stock increase in PS4 systems.
No I doubt it will even reach 9.7 million especially now that PS5 stock increases and games like Final Fantasy XVI are coming to PS5 only. Still 9.6 million is still a pretty decent result.
Do you think overall, the PS4 will be up year on year in Japan this year as stock for the PS4 stock was nearly nonexistent in Japan last year until the holiday season.
I expect it to be down you. Last year PS4 had some crazy hardware bumps. I expect the PS4 to stay around 1k to 1 5k a week mostly and drop later on in the year after more software on PS5 is available that caters to Japanese players.
The PS4 sold only 25000 in Japan last year, if it maintains 1k a week on average for the first half of the year, it will sell 26000 by the end of June.
It's kind of a weird layout/choice to publish this way actually. Especially since we already know Japan sales
I think posting the data over different weeks is wise as there will always be a reason for me to come back and check the weekly / monthly sales data every Tuesday.
There is some data that only comes in once per month and when they come in is different. And yes spreading it out over a few weeks will help bring people to check the site every week for new data.
I am very impressed with both the PS4 and PS5 sales in Japan. Worldwide, I expect excellent sales. The Switch sales are as expected considering its age, I am concerned about Xbox sales considering how new the console is, for its sales to be down year on year is quite alarming. I will be excited to see the monthly sales article for USA and Europe. Is it also possible to make a monthly article for more regions such as Oceania, or Africa or maybe for individual countries such as UK, Germany, and France? I understand that there is limited data, but it would be really interesting to compare different regions worldwide. Thank you for producing this data.