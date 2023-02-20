PS5 Sales Nearly Triple YoY, NS Sells 28M - Japan Hardware Estimates for January 2023 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 314,443 units sold for January 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 28.20 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 188,198 units to bring its lifetime sales to 2.61 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 4,287 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.41 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,697 units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 67,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 4,000 units. PS4 sold 121,064 units for the month of January 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 519 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 121,160 (180.7%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 97,698 units (-23.7%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 2,610 units (-37.8%). The PlayStation 4 is up 6,640 units (11,649.1%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 44,000 units, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 446,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 2,000 units.

Japan hardware estimates for January 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 314,443 ( 28,200,427 ) PlayStation 5 - 188,198 ( 2,612,745 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,697 ( 9,601,520 ) Xbox Series X|S - 4,287 ( 406,752 )

January 7, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 137,033 PlayStation 5 - 39,004 PlayStation 4 - 1,993 Xbox Series X|S - 1,014

January 14, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 74,702 PlayStation 5 - 44,121 PlayStation 4 - 2,548 Xbox Series X|S - 1,059

January 21, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 51,594 PlayStation 5 - 42,157 PlayStation 4 - 1,993 Xbox Series X|S - 941

January 28, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 62,916 Switch - 51,114 Xbox Series X|S - 1,273 PlayStation 4 - 1,064

