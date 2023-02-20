Hogwarts Legacy Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts, Sales Fall 66% in Week 2 - Sales

/ 820 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending February 18, 2023. Sales for the game in its second week fell 66 percent, which is a modest drop for a game that had such a strong launch.

FIFA 23 is up one spot to second place with sales down 13 percent, while God of War: Ragnarök dropped from second to third place with sales down 33 percent. Sales for God of War: Ragnarök are somewhat dependent on the amount of stock for the PS5 as the game is bundled wit the console.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place with sales up 18 percent. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up one spot to fifth place and Minecraft (NS) climbs from ninth to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarök

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Sports Animal Crossing: New Horizons Splatoon 3

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles