Bobby Kotick Says Sony is 'Trying to Sabotage' Microsoft's Activision Deal - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an interview with the Financial Times has claimed Sony is has been "trying to sabotage" Microsoft's acquisition of the company. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has even stopped talking to Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

"Suddenly, Sony’s entire leadership team stopped talking to anyone at Microsoft," said Kotick via VideoGamesChronicle. "I think this is all Sony just trying to sabotage the transaction."

He added, "The whole idea that we are not going to support a PlayStation or that Microsoft would not support the PlayStation, it is absurd."

Kotick is worried that "ideologues" have been taking over the government agencies. However, he is optimistic the deal will close by July and said Microsoft has hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson, who previously worked with the FTC in 2012 to lead a probe into Google.

"She feels like if she is going to have to litigate against the FTC, she will absolutely crush them," said Kotick.

Sony in a statement to the Financial Timed did state, "We are in contact with Microsoft and have no further comment regarding our private negotiations."

The UK's Competition and Market Authority (CMA) this week released its provisional conclusion on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The CMA concluded the deal could put Microsoft in an even stronger position in cloud gaming and could stifle competition in the growing market, which in turn could harm UK gamers who are unable to afford consoles. It could also weaken the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation in the video game console market and the CMA says this could also harm UK gamers.

The deal if approved "could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers," according to the CMA.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles