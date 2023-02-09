Bobby Kotick Says Sony is 'Trying to Sabotage' Microsoft's Activision Deal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 36 minutes ago / 216 Views
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an interview with the Financial Times has claimed Sony is has been "trying to sabotage" Microsoft's acquisition of the company. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has even stopped talking to Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.
"Suddenly, Sony’s entire leadership team stopped talking to anyone at Microsoft," said Kotick via VideoGamesChronicle. "I think this is all Sony just trying to sabotage the transaction."
He added, "The whole idea that we are not going to support a PlayStation or that Microsoft would not support the PlayStation, it is absurd."
Kotick is worried that "ideologues" have been taking over the government agencies. However, he is optimistic the deal will close by July and said Microsoft has hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson, who previously worked with the FTC in 2012 to lead a probe into Google.
"She feels like if she is going to have to litigate against the FTC, she will absolutely crush them," said Kotick.
Sony in a statement to the Financial Timed did state, "We are in contact with Microsoft and have no further comment regarding our private negotiations."
The UK's Competition and Market Authority (CMA) this week released its provisional conclusion on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.
The CMA concluded the deal could put Microsoft in an even stronger position in cloud gaming and could stifle competition in the growing market, which in turn could harm UK gamers who are unable to afford consoles. It could also weaken the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation in the video game console market and the CMA says this could also harm UK gamers.
The deal if approved "could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers," according to the CMA.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel.
At the end of the day Activision dont need to be bought. Bobbys just looking for his big payout and bury all the abuses at Activision. And had no problem abandoning Activisions biggest user base (playstation) to do it. F HIM.
Well.........yeah lol. Why wouldn't Sony try to? Jim Ryan would probably have been fired if he went "eh, I'm sure it'll be fine" and just let things go without a fight. As it's legal for MS to attempt to purchased ActiBlizz, it's equally legal for Sony to prevent the deal from happening as best they can.
Time will soon tell if it was a smart decision though or if it completely backfires. MS and ActiBlizz are subpoenaing everyone. Not just Sony, but Google and even Nintendo, so we'll see if secrets and business practices that put Sony in a negative light will come out of this. MS is betting that it will.
I still find the whole "putting Microsoft in an even stronger position in cloud gaming and could stifle competition in the growing market, which in turn could harm UK gamers who are unable to afford consoles" argument hilarious considering the whole point of cloud gaming is that you don't need a console anymore. Open up Safari on your Macbook or iPhone and start playing Game Pass games right now lol.