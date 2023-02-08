UK Regulators: Microsoft's Activision Deal Could 'Harm UK Gamers', Suggests Removing Call of Duty - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,024 Views
The UK's Competition and Market Authority (CMA) has released its provisional conclusion on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition. The CMA did an investigation over the last five months to understand the gaming market and the potential impact the deal could have on the industry.
The CMA concluded the deal could put Microsoft in an even stronger position in cloud gaming and could stifle competition in the growing market, which in turn could harm UK gamers who are unable to afford consoles. It could also weaken the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation in the video game console market and the CMA says this could also harm UK gamers.
The deal if approved "could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers," according to the CMA.
The CMA has suggested that one possible solution is to require a "partial divestiture of Activision Blizzard." This might include the following:
- Divestiture of the business associated with Call of Duty
- Divestiture of the Activision segment of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (the Activision segment), which would include the business associated with Call of Duty
- Divestiture of the Activision segment and the Blizzard segment (the Blizzard segment) of Activision Blizzard, Inc., which would include the business associated with Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, among other titles.
The CMA's other possible solution is the "prohibition of the merger."
The regulators in the report did mention that Microsoft told them of existing and potential contractual arrangements with other platforms such as Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo. The CMA will consider these as a possible remedy. However, it would prefer a structural remedy such as removing the Call of Duty IP or Activision altogether from the deal.
The CMA did state it "will consider any other practicable remedies" that Microsoft or other interested third-parties may propose.
The UK regulators are inviting responses from the interested parties to its list of proposed remedies by February 22 and responses to its provisional finding by March 1. The CMA will release its final report by April 26.
Microsoft corporate vice president and deputy general counsel Rima Alaily in a statement to VideoGamesChronicle stated, "We are committed to offering effective and easily enforceable solutions that address the CMA’s concerns.
"Our commitment to grant long term 100% equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others preserves the deal’s benefits to gamers and developers and increases competition in the market.
"75% of respondents to the CMA‘s public consultation agree that this deal is good for competition in UK gaming."
Alaily added, "What does 100% mean? When we say equal, we mean equal. 10 years of parity. On content. On pricing. On features. On quality. On playability."
Activision Blizzard in its own statement said, "These are provisional findings, which means the CMA sets forth its concerns in writing, and both parties have a chance to respond.
"We hope between now and April we will be able to help the CMA better understand our industry to ensure they can achieve their stated mandate to promote an environment where people can be confident they are getting great choices and fair deals, where competitive, fair-dealing business can innovate and thrive, and where the whole UK economy can grow productively and sustainably."
Martin Coleman, the chair of the independent panel of experts conducting this Phase 2 investigation, said, "It’s been estimated that there are around 45 million gamers in the UK, and people in the UK spend more on gaming than any other form of entertainment including music, movies, TV, and books.
"Strong competition between Xbox and PlayStation has defined the console gaming market over the last 20 years. Exciting new developments in cloud gaming are giving gamers even more choice.
"Our job is to make sure that UK gamers are not caught in the crossfire of global deals that, over time, could damage competition and result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation. We have provisionally found that this may be the case here.
"We have also today sent the companies an explanation of how our concerns might be resolved, inviting their views and any alternative proposals they wish to submit."
The Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard has also faced scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US and European Union regulators.
The FTC in December announced it was looking to sue to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The FTC pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using gaming content to suppress content from rival consoles, including its acquisition of the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media.
European Union regulators in a recent report issued a formal antitrust warning to Microsoft over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.
A Microsoft spokesperson in a response to the formal antitrust warning said it is committed to "finding a path forward" and is "confident" it will be address the concerns from the European Union regulators.
This formal antitrust warning was expected and Microsoft was already reportedly looking to offer remedies to concerns by the European Union regulators.
The deal has been approved in Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.
Doesn't seem MS is understanding the message. They keep trying to push this 10 years commitment thing and think that the FTC,CMA , EU will let it fly. They are literally talking about splitting up the companies and MS's response is "We will give them 10 year commitments." MS is essentially saying "You have nothing to worry about for 10 years and we are committed to signing a contract for that. After those 10 years though we get to do what we want". The FTC is not playing around anymore they are going after google as well.
Xbox knows that the FTC argument has no legal merit and will lose in court, most analysts and 3rd party lawyers I have seen agree the FTC has no case and will lose. The CMA taking issue with the acquisition and requesting an ABK breakup is a far bigger issue, as the CMA has actual power unlike the FTC which is greatly handicapped. If they can't get the CMA to accept behavioral remedies such as extending the CoD deal longer than 10 years, then their only other recourse would be to cave to what the CMA wants, and selloff CoD, a franchise so big it is worth at least 1/3rd of the value of entire ABK acquisition, which would be difficult for Microsoft to get $20b or more selling just CoD by itself during any sales negotiations because everyone would know their back is against the wall since they are required to sell it within a certain timeframe by the CMA.
CMA could kill the acquisition entirely here as it would be better for Microsoft to back out and take the $2b penalty for backing out of the acquisition, than it would be to be required to sell CoD for much less than it is worth just to get the rest of ABK.
Hopefully CMA will accept behavioral remedies, which they say they are open to, such as extending the CoD deal past 10 years to 15 or 20 years, or offering similar 10 year deals on other ABK franchises such as Overwatch, Diablo, Crash, Spyro, Tony Hawk, etc. If CMA decides against accepting behavioral remedies later on, this deal is up shit creek without a paddle most likely, as I can't see Xbox being willing to selloff CoD for much less than it is worth just to get the rest of ABK.
My general understanding from the beginning was this was about King and mobile. If you don't care about COD then drop the 10 year stuff. That just seems weird.
Like i said before and i will say it again. I honestly dont believe any real Sony fan see this as a problem or think even if Ms did make CoD exclusive it would hurt the PS brand much. The ones who are concerned about this deal are ones who just dont want to see Ms buying them. But would be happy if it was Sony or Tencent who own much bigger market share then Ms.
So cma is okay with Sony doing that for third party games that never come to their competitors and forces people to buy their console?. Hypocrite much
Whatever. FTC, CMA and the EU are wasting taxpayers money, managed and operated by PS fanboys; thankful for my tinfoil hat that protected my brain and allowed me to be an independent thinker.
These liars didn’t even bother explaining how this deal would elevate Microsoft to roughly equal with Sony and Nintendo in the most important parts of the market….. buy still want so lie, by saying only in the most vague terms, that this deal would be ‘unfair’.
Who is running this corrupt incompetent clown show.
Rest of the world sees no problem, the 2 most corrupt countries have the biggest problem. That is all you need to know.