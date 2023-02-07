Bobby Kotick Says If UK Blocks Microsoft's Activision Deal 'They Will be Death Valley' - News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an interview with CNBC stated that if the UK's Competition and Market Authority (CMA) were to block Microsoft's acquisition of the company it would hurt the ambition of the UK to become the Silicon Valley of Europe.

"You look at the UK and you think about post-Brexit UK, it’s probably the first country where you’re seeing a recession, and like the real severe consequences of recession," said Kotick via VideoGamesChronicle.

"If you’re the UK and you have an incredibly educated workforce, you have a lot of technical talent, places like Cambridge where the best AI and machine learning is, I would think you’re going to embrace a transaction like this where you’re going to see job creation and opportunity.

"And it really isn’t at all about whether it’s Sony or Microsoft’s platform, it’s really about the future of technology. And they’ve said now, for the last year, I think Rishi Sunak has said they’d like to be the Silicon Valley of Europe or of the continent, and if deals like this can’t get through, they’re not going to be Silicon Valley, they’ll be Death Valley."

Kotick stated he thinks the regulators in the US, UK, and European Union are confused as to who is competing with who in the video games business. He says the competition is against the companies in Japan and China.

"Whether it’s the FTC or the CMA or the EU, they don’t know our industry, so they’re trying to come up to speed and understand the industry better," he said. "I don’t think they fully appreciate that it’s a free-to-play business, that the Japanese and Chinese companies dominate the industry. You look at Sony, you look at Nintendo, they have these huge libraries of intellectual properties. Sony studios goes back 80 years, Nintendo has the very best characters that exist in video games.

"And I think they are a little bit confused where competition is today. The best companies in the world right now are companies like Tencent and ByteDance, and these are companies that all have protected markets. We’ve struggled to enter the Japanese market, we can’t enter the Chinese market without a joint venture partner, so the competition isn’t actually European companies, American companies, it’s really those companies in Japan and China."

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been approved in Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. There has been pushback against the deal with the regulators in the US, UK, and European Union.

