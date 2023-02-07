Switch Ships 122.55 Million Units as of December 2022 - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through December 31, 2022. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 122.55 million units, while 994.30 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, Nintendo shipped 8.22 million Switch units and 76.71 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 122.55 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 47.66 million units in the Americas, 31.71 million in Europe, 29.05 million in Japan, and 14.15 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 88.67 million units of the 122.55 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 20.40 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 13.49 million units.

Nintendo has lowered its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from 19 million units for the Nintendo Switch down to 18 million.

Nintendo for the nine month period ending December 31, 2022 reported net sales were down 1.9 percent to ¥1,295.18 billion ($9.80 billion) and an operating profit dropped 13.1 percent to ¥410.54 billion ($3.11 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 52 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 41.59 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 30.44 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 29 million Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield – 25.68 million Super Mario Odyssey – 25.12 million Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet – 20.61 million Super Mario Party – 18.79 million Ring Fit Adventure – 15.22 million Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 15.07 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 14.75 million Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 14.63 million Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 12.44 million Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 10.82 million Splatoon 3 – 10.13 million Mario Party Superstars – 9.38 million Nintendo Switch Sports – 8.61 million Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 6.12 million Mario Strikers: Battle League – 2.47 million Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 1.81 million Bayonetta 3 – 1.04 million

