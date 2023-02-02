Rumor: The Coalition Moved Fully to Develop Gears 6 as Next Game - News

Reporter Jeff Grubb during today's Giant Bomb livestream stated developer The Coalition has cancelled two projects and is now fully focused on Gears 6.

"They have cancelled that smaller project, as well as another project, so there have been two games cancelled there," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle.

"This was all reflected in the layoffs that happened at Microsoft, which did hit The Coalition a little bit. The studio is now going to move on fully to Gears 6. I say now, it has likely moved on to Gears 6 in full over the course of the last year, but definitely, that will be their next game."

The Coalition has been the lead developer on the Gears of War franchise since 2015 when it released Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. The studio has also released Gears of War 4 in 2016 and Gears 5 in 2019. It most recently released the Unreal Engine 5 demo The Matrix Awakens in 2021.

The Gears of War franchise has sold over 41 million units worldwide as of August 2019.

