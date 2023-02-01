Rumor: EA Cancels Single Player Game Set in the Universe Apex Legends and Titanfall - News

Electronic Arts has reportedly cancelled a single player game set in the universe of Apex Legends and Titanfall, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

The game was in development at Respawn Entertainment and had a codename of Titanfall Legends. The game had not been officially announced, however, Electronic Arts had hinted the game more than once.

Titanfall Legends was originally directed by veteran designer Mohammad Alavi, who ended up leaving the company in early 2022. There was a team of about 50 people working on the game and EA will try to find positions for those on the team, according to the sources. Anyone who can't find another position at EA will receive a severance package and laid of.

Electronic Arts had a disappointing outlook for revenue in the current quarter, which ends March 31, 2023. The publisher this week announced it will be ending the service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, as well as cancelling a mobile version of Battlefield and closing down developer Industrial Toys. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was also delayed from March 17 to April 28.

This should treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

