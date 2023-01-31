By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Apex Legends Mobile Service Ending on May 1

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 283 Views

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced it will be ending the service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1.

"We have made the painful decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile," reads the announcement from Respawn.

"This decision does not come with ease. Factors beyond our control have prevented us from maintaining the high-quality experience and content that our players deserve.

"As a result, the game will sunset on May 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. PT after which it will no longer be playable.

"Our gratitude to our players and teams for joining us on Apex Legends Mobile, even if for a short while, is unending. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

Apex Legends Mobile released for iOS and Android on May 17, 2022.

2 Comments
gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

That was quick

  • +1
LivncA_Dis3 (2 hours ago)

What is going on!

Not much players ey!?

  • -1