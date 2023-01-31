Apex Legends Mobile Service Ending on May 1 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced it will be ending the service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1.

"We have made the painful decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile," reads the announcement from Respawn.

"This decision does not come with ease. Factors beyond our control have prevented us from maintaining the high-quality experience and content that our players deserve.

"As a result, the game will sunset on May 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. PT after which it will no longer be playable.

"Our gratitude to our players and teams for joining us on Apex Legends Mobile, even if for a short while, is unending. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

Apex Legends Mobile released for iOS and Android on May 17, 2022.

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.



We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.https://t.co/Yjr4EOJnTq pic.twitter.com/4k3dGzOL12 — Respawn (@Respawn) January 31, 2023

