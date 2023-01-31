Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed to April 28 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed from March 17 to April 28. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete," reads the announcement post from the publisher and developer. "We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.

"In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule—Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

