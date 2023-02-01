God of War: Ragnarök Sales Top 11 Million Units, Fastest-Selling 1st-Party PlayStation Game - Sales

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio announced God of War: Ragnarök has now sold over 11 million units worldwide.

The figure is up from 5.1 million units sold in its launch week in November 2022.

"We’re incredibly humbled that God of War: Ragnarök has officially sold through 11 million copies!" reads a tweet from Sony Santa Monica. "None of this would be possible without the support of our fans, so thank you for coming on this journey with us!"

God of War: Ragnarök continues to be the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios title ever.

The official PlayStation Twitter account added, "Congrats to [Santa Monica Studio] for God of War Ragnarök continuing to be PlayStation Studios fastest-selling title ever."

God of War: Ragnarök launched for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

