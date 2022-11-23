God of War: Ragnarök Sales Top 5.1 Million Units in 1st Week, Sets 1st-Party PlayStation Record - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio God of War: Ragnarök sold 5.1 million units in its launch week. This is the fastest-selling first-party launch in PlayStation history and set a God of War franchise record.

"Congratulations to Sony Santa Monica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history!," announced PlayStation via Twitter.

As a comparison, God of War (2018) sold 3.1 million units in its first three days on the PlayStation 4.

God of War: Ragnarök launched for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! 🪓 pic.twitter.com/NPgN6YHRnQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 23, 2022

