God of War: Ragnarök Sales Top 5.1 Million Units in 1st Week, Sets 1st-Party PlayStation Record

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,202 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio God of War: Ragnarök sold 5.1 million units in its launch week. This is the fastest-selling first-party launch in PlayStation history and set a God of War franchise record.

"Congratulations to Sony Santa Monica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history!," announced PlayStation via Twitter.

As a comparison, God of War (2018) sold 3.1 million units in its first three days on the PlayStation 4.

God of War: Ragnarök launched for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

Machina (6 hours ago)

That makes it the third best-selling entry so far already. Here's the series' top 10:

1 - God of War (2018) - 23.00 million
2 - God of War III - 7.60 million
3 - God of War: Ragnarök - 5.10 million
4 - God of War - 4.62 million
5 - God of War II - 4.24 million
6 - God of War: Chains of Olympus - 3.26 million
7 - God of War: Ascension - 3.00 million
8 - God of War Collection - 2.42 million
9 - God of War: Ghost of Sparta - 1.20 million
10 - God of War: Origins Collection - 0.71 million

  +15
Qwark Machina (5 hours ago)

Really shows how crappy Sony first party titles sold before the PS4

  0
Kyuu Qwark (1 hour ago)

I wouldn't say crappy, because software sales across the board were much lower.

  +1
V-r0cK (6 hours ago)

That's fantastic!! Congrats Sony and SMS!!

  +6
JustThatGamer (6 hours ago)

Well deserved, what an incredible game 😁

  +6
S.Peelman (6 hours ago)

Well. That is a lot.

  +5
KLXVER (2 hours ago)

Great game. Well deserved.

  +2
Kakadu18 (2 hours ago)

Remarkable result. But not very surprising.

  +2
Link_knight30 (1 hour ago)

Great for a great game!

  +1