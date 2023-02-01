Fire Emblem Engage Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 258 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Fire Emblem Engage has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 22, 2023.

Red Dead Redemption 2 shot up the charts from 10th to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to third place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fell from second to fourth place and FIFA 23 is down one spot to fifth place.

Pokémon Violet remained in sixth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down from third to seventh place, and Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Fire Emblem Engage - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Pokémon Violet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (NS) NBA 2K23

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles