Capcom Expects Record Breaking Game Sales for Current Fiscal Year

posted 7 hours ago

Capcom has enjoyed success in recent years with being on track for 10 straight fiscal years of operation income growth. The gaming company has sold 29.1 million units as of December 31, 2022, which is up from 25.8 million units the year before.

For the current fiscal year, which is set to end on March 31, 2023, Capcom is expecting a record breaking total for the full fiscal year with 40 million games sold. This is driven by growth in catalog games.

Capcom has also shared its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of December 31, 2022. The list includes 110 games with sales over one million units, 55 over two million units, 12 over five million units, and five over 10 million units sold.

Monster Hunter Rise sold 500,000 units in the most recent quarter to bring lifetime sales to 11.7 million units. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 500,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 4.9 million units.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 400,000 units in the most recent quarter to bring lifetime sales to 11.7 million units, Resident Evil 2 sold 1.1 million units to bring sales to 11.2 million units, Resident Evil Village sold 600,000 units to bring sales to 7.4 million units and Resident Evil 3 sold 600,000 units to bring sales to 6.4 million units.

