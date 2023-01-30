MLB The Show 23 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass - News

/ 308 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio have officially have announced MLB The Show 23 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch on March 28.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pricing

The standard edition on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch is $59.99 USD / $69.99 CAD. The standard edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series is $69.99 USD / $79.99 CAD

Cross-Platform Play, Cross Saves and Cross Progression Continue

Have access to all your progress and card inventory in MLB The Show 23 on every platform you own. Once again Cross-Platform Play, Cross Saves, and Cross Progression return allowing you to share your progress on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch*. Cross progression allows you to earn and use any earned content on any platform or generation (this excludes PS5 and Xbox Series X|S-exclusive features like Stadium Creator). With cross saves you can transfer a save file for Road to the Show or Franchise mode to a different console.**

MLB The Show Account, Account Linking & The Scouting Report

In MLB The Show 23 you can easily move from platform to platform and keep access to your entire inventory of cards, and the MLB The Show Account allows you to do so. Just create your MLB The Show Account on TheShow.com and link your PlayStation, Xbox, and / or Switch and you are all set.

While you are creating your new linked account, make sure you sign-up for The Scouting Report, so we can send you all the latest MLB The Show 23 information and subscribers also get an exclusive pack each month starting in April. So, head over to www.theshow.com to get your account set up.

MLB The Show 23 Feature Premieres Schedule

Feature Premieres return to give you a look into new features in MLB The Show 23. You can watch episodes live on Twitch and YouTube. If you can’t watch them live, catch up on every episode on-demand at your own convenience as we get closer to launch. We have several Feature Premiere episodes in the works, so be on the lookout on TheShow.com and our social channels for episode schedule and information.

Pre-orders open on February 6.

Collector’s Edition Reveal February 2

We’re sure some of you are wondering, where’s the Collector’s Edition? Stay tuned as later this week we’ll reveal the Collector’s Edition(s) for MLB The Show 23 and all its content.

Please note: All Collector’s Edition(s) of MLB The Show 23 revealed on February 2 include dual entitlement***. If you instead plan on purchasing the Standard Edition of MLB The Show 23 on PlayStation 4 and have plans of upgrading to the PlayStation 5 version, you will need to purchase the digital edition to take advantage of the $10 USD upgrade offer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles