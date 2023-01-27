Xbox CEO Says The Last of US HBO Series is 'Fantastic' and the Team Has Done a 'Great Job' - News

The Last of Us HBO TV series has been a huge hit with the first episode having 4.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max in its premiere night, while the second episode saw an increase of 22 percent to 5.7 million viewers.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN said the show is "fantastic" and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann working on the TV series himself is "great for the team."

"They've done a great job with an adaptation of a fantastic game on the television screen, and kudos to the team, all the teams that worked on it," said Spencer.

"Obviously, the foundation of that is the work that Naughty Dog did in building the franchise. And I also think that — and he probably won't like it that I call him out on this — but the fact that Neil himself has played a role obviously in the creation of the game and the franchise, but see him applying his creative talents in the TV space...I think is really great. It's great for him, it's great for the team.

"But I'll also say as an industry, where maybe — and everybody won't agree with me — but sometimes I think we've looked at other media in an envious way as gaming that we felt that we were kind of outside or maybe even lesser in some ways. I've never felt that, but I could sense it.

"The fact that you take one of the greatest creators from our industry and you can have success in creating in another medium, I just think it shows that in the games industry, you have some amazing storytellers, amazing creators across all third-party, first-party. I think it's just a great moment to see the success that they're having with the franchise, and congrats to all of them."

Spencer added he wants the best for everything the Xbox team works on, including the Halo TV series.

"I want the best for everything that we work on, Halo television series included, "said Spencer. "I think there's some differences there, but I don't think that the point of the question of, "Hey, Last of Us is out there, setting an incredibly high bar. Should we all aspire to reach that same bar with the work that we do in television?" Absolutely. I could say the same thing in video games.

"Every time I play a great game from somebody, it inspires us to do the best work that we can, to hope that next time we show up, we're showing up with our best creative, our best ideas, and finding people who either love watching, in the case of the Halo television show, or playing, in the case of things like Hi-Fi Rush and the games that are coming out this year. We're always getting inspired by the work around us, absolutely."

HBO earlier today announced The Last of Us TV series for a second season.

