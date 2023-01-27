The Last of Us HBO Series Renewed for Second Season - News

HBO announced it has renewed The Last of Us TV series for a second season.

"I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations," said executive producer Neil Druckmann.

"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

Executive producer Craig Mazin added, "I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey. The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in."

The first episode of season one has now surpassed 22 million viewers in the US, which is nearly five times the number from its premiere night. The first episode had 4.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, while the second episode saw an increase of 22 percent to 5.7 million viewers. This data is based on Nielsen and first party data.

