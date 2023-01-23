The Last of Us TV Series Episode 2 Saw Record Jump in Viewership - News

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the second episode of The Last of Us TV series has set a new record for an HBO original drama series for the largest increase in viewership.

The first episode had 4.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, while the second episode saw an increase of 22 percent to 5.7 million viewers. This data is based on Nielsen and first party data.

After one full week available, the first episode now has had 18 million viewers, which is nearly four times higher than the premiere night.

New episodes of The Last of Us TV series debut on Sundays at 9:00 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. The finale will premiere on March 12.

The first season of the show adapts the first game in the franchise. However, some episodes will "deviate greatly" due to the game and HBO series being in a different medium. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is one of five directors for the first season of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, plays Ellie.

