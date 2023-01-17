The Last of Us TV Series Had 2nd Biggest HBO Debut Since 2010 With 4.7 Million Viewers - News

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the first episode of The Last of Us HBO series had 4.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max. It is the second largest debut for HBO since Boardwalk Empire premiered in 2010. Only House of the Dragon had a bigger debut with 9.986 million viewers.

"We are thrilled to see fans of the series and game alike experience this iconic story in a new way, and we extend our gratitude to them for helping to make it a success," said Chairman and CEO of HBO & HBO Max ContentCasey Bloys. "Congratulations to Craig, Neil and the brilliant cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We look forward to fans around the world enjoying the rest of the season."

Executive Producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann added, "Our focus was simply to make the best possible adaptation of this beloved story for as big an audience as we could. We are overjoyed to see how many fans, both old and new, have welcomed The Last of Us into their homes and their hearts."

The first season of the show adapts the first game in the franchise. However, some episodes will "deviate greatly" due to the game and HBO series being in a different medium. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is one of five directors for the first season of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, plays Ellie.

