Fire Emblem Engage Debuts on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 52K, PS5 Sells 42K, XS Sells 1K - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Fire Emblem Engage (NS) has debutedin first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 144,558units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending January 22, 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) dropped one spot to second place with sales of 43,983 units. The game has now sold 4,739,035units at retail.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is in third place with sales of 16,091 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 13,857units, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 9,220 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 51,587 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 42,152 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,544 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 945 units, and the 3DS sold 83 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 144,558 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 43,983 (4,739,035) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 16,091 (3,833,699) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,857 (5,115,176) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 9,220 (978,511) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,146 (3,016,620) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 6,009 (1,157,864) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,942 (2,830,215) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,468 (267,222) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,327 (5,105,655)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 38,602 (2,213,311) Switch OLED Model – 28,626 (3,787,574) Switch – 12,820 (19,138,059) Switch Lite – 10,141 (5,175,409) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,550 (335,499) PlayStation 4 – 2,544 (7,849,815) Xbox Series S – 740 (229,048) Xbox Series X – 205 (173,083) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 83 (1,190,306)

