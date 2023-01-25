Justin Roiland Resigns From High On Life Developer Squanch Games - News

/ 446 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland announced he has resigned from High On Life developer Squanch Games, following the revelation he has been charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, California.

"On January 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland's resignation," said Squanch Games via Twitter. "The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life."

Roiland was a co-founder and the CEO of Squanch Games. The studio released High On Life on December 13, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

High On Life was the biggest Xbox Game Pass launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever. It also had the biggest release of a single player-only game in Game Pass history.

Roiland was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The complaint was filed by an anonymous Jane Doe who was dating Roiland on January 19, 2020.

He was arrested and was released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020 and arraigned in October 2020. More than a dozen court hearings and pre-trial hearings have since taken place. A date for the trial has yet to be set.

An order was filed in October 2020 to protect the person Roiland was dating. Roiland is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person, and cannot go within 100 feet of the person. The order lasts until October 2023.

Roiland's attorney during Thursday's hearing confirmed to NBC News there is a plea offer available, however, did not discuss any details. There is an agreement to convene again for another hearing on April 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles