Rick and Morty and High On Life Creator Justin Roiland Faces Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Rick and Morty and High on Life creator Justin Roiland has been charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, California, according to NBC News. This is from a criminal complaint by the Orange County District Attorney filed in May 2020.

Roiland was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The complaint was filed by an anonymous Jane Doe who was dating Roiland on January 19, 2020.

He was arrested and was released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020 and arraigned in October 2020. More than a dozen court hearings and pre-trial hearings have since taken place. A date for the trial has yet to be set.

An order was filed in October 2020 to protect the person Roiland was dating. Roiland is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person, and cannot go within 100 feet of the person. The order lasts until October 2023.

Roiland's attorney during Thursday's hearing confirmed to NBC News there is a plea offer available, however, did not discuss any details. There is an agreement to convene again for another hearing on April 27.

