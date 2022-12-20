High On Life is the Biggest Game Pass Launch of 2022 and Biggest 3rd Party Game Pass Launch Ever - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 667 Views
Squanch Games released the comedy first-person shooter, High On Life, a week ago and it has already set several records.
High On Life is the biggest Xbox Game Pass launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever. It also had the biggest release of a single player-only game in Game Pass history.
"This was our first time launching a game with Game Pass," said Mike Fridley, Studio Director and COO of Squanch Games. "And we’ve been blown away by the response from the players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now.
"When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play – and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too."
General Manager of Content Planning at Xbox Matt Percy added, "High On Life is an incredibly unique title that we’ve been excited about for a long time. It’s fantastic to see so many Game Pass members jump into it at launch to experience Squanch’s story for themselves ahead of the holidays."
High On Life is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Its actually a pretty solid and funny as hell game. And i am not even a Rick and Morty fan.
i completed it over 2 days (no guides) i really enjoyed it only issue i had with it is that the combat is way to easy even on hardest setting and im not a hardcore gamer. so ye glad i didnt pay for it
I bet they're rushing out to get some dlc released! Going to make bank. I've yet to play it,only downloaded it thus far.
Of course it was the biggest. Its one of the very few exclusive launchs on gamepass all year!
2022 was a wash out
The game being popular has nothing to do with it being exclusive. It's very popular on Steam as well. No need to downplay its success because it's not on your preferred system.
While I agree with this statement, the article is specifically about it's success on GamePass, not overall even if it has been. They aren't playing down the success of the game.
regardless of 2022, tons of 3rd party games have launched n gamepass and HOL is still the biggest, just because it's a slow year for MS 1st party it certainly wasn't an automatic guarantee for success as a slew of launch gamepass 3rd parties came out this year and didn't have viral success.