High On Life is the Biggest Game Pass Launch of 2022 and Biggest 3rd Party Game Pass Launch Ever - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Squanch Games released the comedy first-person shooter, High On Life, a week ago and it has already set several records.

High On Life is the biggest Xbox Game Pass launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever. It also had the biggest release of a single player-only game in Game Pass history.

"This was our first time launching a game with Game Pass," said Mike Fridley, Studio Director and COO of Squanch Games. "And we’ve been blown away by the response from the players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now.

"When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play – and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too."

General Manager of Content Planning at Xbox Matt Percy added, "High On Life is an incredibly unique title that we’ve been excited about for a long time. It’s fantastic to see so many Game Pass members jump into it at launch to experience Squanch’s story for themselves ahead of the holidays."

High On Life is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

