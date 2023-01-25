Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Headed West on June 27 - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on June 27. The game will first launch tomorrow, January 26 in Japan.

In North America, the standard edition is priced at $49.99, while the premium edition is priced at $59.99. The premium edition includes a copy of the game, a 3.5 inches tall by four inches long pocket goat plushie, and a large cloth poster, all housed in a custom box.

In Europe, the standard edition is priced at €39.99 / £34.99, while the premium edition is priced at €49.99 / £44.99. The premium edition includes a copy of the game, a 140-page A5 notebook, chibi sticker, and an A3 poster within a custom outer box.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life revisits the tranquil community of Forgotten Valley where the protagonist fulfills their father’s dream of running a farm. As the seasons go by, players will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell…

An unforgettable tale of friendship, family, and farming blooms back to life for a new generation. Originally released for the Nintendo GameCube (and later the PlayStation 2), the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life remake introduces a plethora of new events, enhanced festivals, a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops, and even more recipes to cook. Returning fans will find plenty of exciting updates to Forgotten Valley, while newcomers to the series will discover the joys of cozy farm life and the extraordinary characters that make this series shine.

