Rumor: Tango Gameworks to Announce Hi-Fi Rush Soon - News

posted 3 hours ago

Tango Gameworks will reportedly announce its next game soon, which is called Hi-Fi RUSH, according to leaker billbil-kun who has correctly leaked games coming to PlayStation Plus lineups ahead of Sony's official announcements.

The leaker says Hi-Fi RUSH might be announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct tomorrow. It should be noted Microsoft has stated games shown during the presentation will be from Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios and include The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

As always this should be treated with a grain of salt and as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Tango Gameworks was formed in March 2010 and was acquired by ZeniMax Media in October of the same year. The developer has been a first-party Xbox studio since Microsoft's deal to acquire Bethesda closed in March 2021.

The studio most recently released the PlayStation 5 console exclusive, Ghostwire: Tokyo, in March 2022. It is expected the game will launch on Xbox platforms once the PS5 exclusivity period ends. The developer has also worked on The Evil Within games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

