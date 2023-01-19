One Piece Odyssey Debuts on the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 2nd week of 2023.

One Piece Odyssey was the one new release in the top 10. It debuted in fourth place.

FIFA 23 is up one spot to second place, while Nintendo Switch Sports is down one spot to third place.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet dropped one spot to fifth place and Minecraft is down from fifth to sixth place. Mario Party Superstars remained in seventh place.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe dropped from sixth to eight place and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is down one spot to ninth place. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 2, 2023: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Sports One Piece Odyssey - NEW Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Minecraft Mario Party Superstars New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

