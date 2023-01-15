Hogwarts Legacy Accessibility Features Revealed - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software this month revealed the PC specifications for the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy. The developer has now revealed the full list of accessibility features.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

Check out the full list of accessibility features below:

Visual

Text-to-Speech

Narration for menu items is available in all supported languages.

All players are initially guided towards the Text-to-Speech feature on the first launch, allowing for the most complete customization of their experience from the start. The volume and voice of the menu reader narration can also be customized.

Colorblind Modes

Colorblind pre-set modes edit most user interface (UI) and most heads-up display (HUD) elements that might not be accessible to all in their original colors for players that may need them to be tailored to Protanopia (Red-Green), Deuteranopia (Red-Green), or Tritanopia (Yellow-Blue).

Display Settings

Brightness can be adjusted at any time.

Motion Blur, chromatic aberration, depth of field, and film grain can be toggled on and off.

Text Scaling

An option is offered to scale the majority of in-game text to a larger, easier-to-read, size.

High Contrast Text

An option that sets the background of text to pure black or white, depending on the screen, to be easier to read.

High Contrast Gameplay

Turns gameplay environment to grayscale with key elements such as enemies, allies, and elements to high contrast colors.

Camera Shake

Players can set the camera shake intensity from 100% to 0%.

Screen Magnifier Compatibility

Players can use PlayStation Zoom and Xbox Magnifier whenever needed.

Auditory

Separate Volume Controls

Individual controls are available to the players to configure:

Music

Sound Effects

Dialogue

Text-to-Speech volume can be customized under the accessibility tab.

Subtitles

Subtitles are turned on by default, Speaker indicators are tied to important characters lines. Subtitle size scales with UI text adjustments.

Spatial Audio

The game supports Spatial Audio for varying speaker setups.

Audio Visualizer

Key sound effects can be visually displayed on a wheel around the Avatar during gameplay to assist players who might be d/Deaf or hard of hearing. A Legend is available for the icons displayed under "Audio Visualizer Icon Key" in Accessibility Options. The Icon size and transparency can be customized.

Motor

Aim Mode

Aiming can be alternated between hold and toggle.

Invert Axis

Camera axis can be inverted independently. Flight controls for broom flight can also be inverted.

Sticks Swap

Sticks functionality can be swapped, with the default being the Left Stick for movement and the Right Stick for camera controls while aiming.

Sensitivity

The sensitivity of the cursor, aiming and camera can be adjusted independently. Camera and Aiming accelerations can be tweaked, as well as Camera Deadzone.

Follow Camera Speed

The speed at which the camera turns to face the direction in which the avatar is going can be tweaked

PS5 Exclusive – Motion Sensor Function

Allows the player to use the gyro functionality of the DualSense controller to control flight while on a broom or mount.

Cognitive

Difficulty Options

Four difficulty options are available to the player, affecting both combat and puzzle difficulty. At the Story difficulty, spell learning minigames requiring precise movement cannot fail, and puzzles will not be time sensitive. Difficulty can be changed at any time during normal gameplay.

Tutorials

Tutorials during the First Time User Experience introduce players to the different mechanics of Hogwarts Legacy. Most tutorials remain on screen until dismissed by player Input.

Objective Reminders and Guidance

Quests are organized in the menu in different sub-categories. The player can be guided to those objectives with in-gameplay, lore-friendly guidance. Minimap is always displayed, with the trail to the next tracked objective visible while on foot.

General

Settings Tooltips

All settings are accompanied by tooltips to inform the player of what is affected.

Autosaving and Manual Saves

Hogwarts Legacy includes an autosave feature, which saves progress at key moments during gameplay. Players can create save files as well.

