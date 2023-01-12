Hogwarts Legacy PC Specs Revealed - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software have revealed the PC specifications for the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy.

Check out the PC specifications below:

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage 85 GB HDD

Notes: SSD (preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30fps, Low-Quality Settings.

Recommended:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 4

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage 85 GB HDD

Notes: SSD, 1080/60FPS, High-Quality Settings.

Ultra:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7 10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5800

RAM: 32GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage 85 GB HDD

Notes: SSD, 1440/60FPS, Ultra-Quality Settings.

Ultra 4K:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7 10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5800

RAM: 32GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage 85 GB HDD

Notes: SSD, 2160/60FPS, Ultra-Quality Settings.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

