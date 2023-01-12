Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and FIFA 23 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in December - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on the European charts. FIFA 23 was number two in the US and Canada and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came in second in Europe.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on the European charts. FIFA 23 was number two in the US and Canada and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came in second in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the US and Canada PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator on the European charts. Job Simulator came in second on the US and Canada charts, while it was Beat Saber in the European charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on the European charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 3 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V 4 Grand Theft Auto V Need For Speed Unbound 5 Madden NFL 23 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 6 The Callisto Protocol The Callisto Protocol 7 God of War Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök 8 Need For Speed Unbound ELDEN RING 9 ELDEN RING NBA 2K23 10 CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION 11 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Cyberpunk 2077 12 Gotham Knights It Takes Two 13 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 14 Marvel’s Midnight Suns Goat Simulator 3 15 Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 16 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order GRAN TURISMO 7 17 NHL 23 FAR CRY 6 18 GRAN TURISMO 7 F1 22 19 Sonic Frontiers Gotham Knights 20 The Last of Us Part I Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 3 NBA 2K23 Minecraft 4 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V 5 Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Part II 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 The Last of Us Part II Need for Speed Heat 8 Madden NFL 23 NBA 2K23 9 God of War Ragnarök A Way Out 10 Need for Speed Heat God of War Ragnarök 11 ARK: Survival Evolved ARK: Survival Evolved 12 God of War III Remastered God of War III Remastered 13 EA Sports UFC 4 The Crew 2 14 God of War Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 15 A Way Out God of War 16 NHL 23 Marvel’s Spider-Man 17 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assetto Corsa 18 ELDEN RING EA Sports UFC 4 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops III ELDEN RING 20 Star Wars Battlefront II F1 22

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Job Simulator 2 Job Simulator Beat Saber 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR 5 NFL ProERA ’22 Rush VR 6 The Walking Dead Onslaught Swordsman VR 7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners The Walking Dead Onslaught 8 After the Fall Moss: Book II 9 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Gun Club VR 10 Sniper Elite VR After the Fall

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 2 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite 3 Overwatch 2 Rocket League 4 Fall Guys Fall Guys 5 Rocket League The Sims 4 6 Apex Legends Overwatch 2 7 The Sims 4 eFootball 2023 8 GUNDAM EVOLUTION Apex Legends 9 eFootball 2023 Genshin Impact 10 MultiVersus MultiVersus

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

