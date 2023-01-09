Switch Best-Selling Console in the UK in December, PS5 in 2nd, and Xbox Series X|S in 3rd - Sales

Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in December, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console in the UK in December with sales not far behind the Nintendo Switch. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place.

There were over 460,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in December (panel data, not upweighted), which is up 24 percent compared to December. However, sales were down 17 percent compared to December 2021.

PlayStation 5 sales were up slightly compared to December 2021, while the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch were down.

GSD data shows that nearly 6.4 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in December, which is down eight percent year-on-year.

2.85 million of the games sold were digital. This compares to over 3.5 million physical games sold.

FIFA 23 was the best-selling game in the UK in December, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in second place

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II sales were relatively even between the PlayStation and Xbox versions. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions accounted for 54 percent of sales, while the Xbox version accounted for 46 percent.

God of War: Ragnarök was the third best-selling game, however, if you were to combine Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet it would have come in third place.

There were a number of new games outside the top 10. Need for Speed Unbound debuted in 14th place with sales down 44 percent compared to 2019's Need for Speed Heat. The Callisto Protocol debuted in 16th place, however, these figures don't include digital sales. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion debuted in 20th place.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 FIFA 23 (EA) 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 3 God of War Ragnarok (Sony) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Pokémon Violet (Nintendo)* 6 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 7 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 8 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 9 Pokémon Violet (Nintendo)* 10 Sonic Frontiers (Sega) 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 12 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 13 Just Dance 2023 (Ubisoft) 14 Need for Speed Unbound (EA) 15 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 16 The Callisto Protocol (Krafton)* 17 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)* 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* 19 Gotham Knights (Warner Bros) 20 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

