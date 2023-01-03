Bethesda Reconfirms Starfield to Launch in First Half of 2023 - News

Bethesda Software in May 2022 announced Starfield was delayed from November 11, 2022 to the first half of 2023. Redfall was also delayed from Summer 2022 to the same release window.

Bethesda in a new "Starfield Support" page has reiterated the release window for the game. "Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023," states the page.

Starfield will also be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Bethesda last year on the initial announcement of the delay stated, "The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.

"We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating."

Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer Todd Howard in June 2022 revealed the main story in Starfield will take around 30 to 40 hours to complete.

"This one's ending up a little bit longer [than our previous games] and we may tune that some still," said Howard at the time. "It’s more quests, so it might be 20% more than our previous ones."

He added that the main story "might be in the 30s, maybe 40" in terms of hours to complete.

