Starfield's Main Story is Around 30 to 40 Hours Long - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 206 Views
Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer Todd Howard in an interview with IGN revealed the main story in Starfield will take around 30 to 40 hours to complete.
"This one's ending up a little bit longer [than our previous games] and we may tune that some still," said Howard. "It’s more quests, so it might be 20% more than our previous ones."
He added that the main story "might be in the 30s, maybe 40" in terms of hours to complete.
Howard also discussed modding and said Starfield is doing to be a dream for the modding community.
"We've learned that people do play our games for a really, really long time," he said. "They're still playing Skyrim - not straight for 10 years, but they leave it and they come back and there's extra content.
"Certainly we're going to be doing extra content for this game, and we love our modding community. We actually think this game, for our modding community, is going to be a dream as there’s so much they could do."
Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in the first half of 2023.
Skyrim main story is 30 to 35 hours :) So this is plenty enough; with side quests you can expect several hundred of hours of game play like Skyrim/Fallout.
This is the way to do a large game, and even this might be a bit much for just the main story. The Assassin's Creed series has a lot to learn here: I'm a bit of a fan of the Assassin's Creed series and I'm not hopeful about the next game in the series, whereas I'm not a huge fan of the space setting, but I'm kind of looking forward to Starfield.