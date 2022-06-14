Starfield's Main Story is Around 30 to 40 Hours Long - News

Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer Todd Howard in an interview with IGN revealed the main story in Starfield will take around 30 to 40 hours to complete.

"This one's ending up a little bit longer [than our previous games] and we may tune that some still," said Howard. "It’s more quests, so it might be 20% more than our previous ones."

He added that the main story "might be in the 30s, maybe 40" in terms of hours to complete.

Howard also discussed modding and said Starfield is doing to be a dream for the modding community.

"We've learned that people do play our games for a really, really long time," he said. "They're still playing Skyrim - not straight for 10 years, but they leave it and they come back and there's extra content.

"Certainly we're going to be doing extra content for this game, and we love our modding community. We actually think this game, for our modding community, is going to be a dream as there’s so much they could do."

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in the first half of 2023.

