Sifu Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam in March 2023

Developer Sloclap announced the beat 'em up game, Sifu, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2023.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in February 2022 and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

On the same day as the Xbox release the Arenas mode update will release on all platforms.

View the Arena mode and Xbox teaser trailer below:

"Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game’s amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character," Sloclap said. "Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits."

